GridCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $425.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, GridCoin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade and OpenLedger DEX. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $425.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, SouthXchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

