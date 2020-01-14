GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,775. The stock has a market cap of $174.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.00 and a beta of 1.30. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.51%.

In related news, Director Robert Yau sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $62,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GSI Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GSI Technology by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in GSI Technology by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.