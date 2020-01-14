Guider Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Guider token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $15,636.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.75 or 0.05816555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00025740 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034864 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00118996 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

