GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Trading Up 8.9%

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.58 and last traded at $117.11, approximately 1,481,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 575,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWPH shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.13.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $45,532,200.00. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $48,967.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $45,611,850 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 35.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,796,000 after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 82.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,778,000 after purchasing an additional 338,075 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,346,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,717,000 after purchasing an additional 81,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,271,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

