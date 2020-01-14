Happycoin (HPC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Happycoin has a market cap of $553,986.00 and $6.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00901125 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000941 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,091,583 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.