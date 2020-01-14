Harsco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,028 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,506% compared to the typical volume of 64 call options.
Shares of NYSE HSC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,680. Harsco has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harsco will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Harsco by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
