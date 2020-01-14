Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.03.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.25. 1,376,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,813. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.68. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,381,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,767,000 after purchasing an additional 490,806 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $19,500,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 107.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after acquiring an additional 374,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 18.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,156,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,172,000 after acquiring an additional 339,457 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12,405.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 275,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 272,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.