HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HENKY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. 33,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,425. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

