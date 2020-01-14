Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 432,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,461,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 40,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,396. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.41. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

