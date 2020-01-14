Hennessy Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 397.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health comprises 0.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $16,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,039.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $7,121,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 389.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

SYNH traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

