Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $12.93 Million in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SYNNEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. CWM LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 187.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SYNNEX by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SYNNEX by 6.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SYNNEX by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 7.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $103,923.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $117,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $1,959,278 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $148.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,601. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $150.87. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

