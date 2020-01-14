Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $26,176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,628,000 after acquiring an additional 180,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 23.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 936,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 179,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 446.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 178,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 156,869 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NJR. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NJR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. New Jersey Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $479.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

