Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 130,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 2.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $43,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $6,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,760,434.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. 3,253,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,314,291. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

