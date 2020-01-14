Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 459 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 89.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $519.53. 596,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $500.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.11 and a 52-week high of $523.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.28.

In related news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total transaction of $893,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,567 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

