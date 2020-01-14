Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $22.68 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,365,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,341,000 after buying an additional 653,885 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 18.7% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,596,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,556,000 after acquiring an additional 428,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

NYSE T traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. 18,386,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,390,604. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $277.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

