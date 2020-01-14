Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 23,249 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adelphi Capital LLP increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the third quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 8,991,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,174 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,506,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,458,000 after acquiring an additional 724,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,772 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,639,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,866,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after acquiring an additional 411,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 348,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,735. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

