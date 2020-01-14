Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,016 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.76.

APD traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.90. 448,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,185. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.02. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.63 and a 1 year high of $241.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

