Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,842 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $29,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,326,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $483,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after purchasing an additional 485,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.92. 2,020,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,189. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $172.00 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

