Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Heska reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Heska by 175.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Heska by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Heska by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heska by 30.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSKA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.73. 35,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,179. Heska has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

