HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.00.

HighPoint Resources stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. HighPoint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. HighPoint Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

