Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Short Interest Update

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 326,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Get Hill International alerts:

NYSE:HIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 71,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,450. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hill International has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.52.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.67 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Hill International by 18.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Hill International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hill International by 62.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.