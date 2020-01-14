HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Up 9.1%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, 3,471,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 1,932,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

