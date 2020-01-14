Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 499,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,638. Home Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.40 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $188,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,075,572.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

