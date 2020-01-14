Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Homology Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. FIX started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.34. 285,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,575. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. The company has a market cap of $763.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.30.

In other Homology Medicines news, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $256,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $97,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,575 over the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

