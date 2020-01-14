Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

HMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 282,497 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,115,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 163,071 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 549,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125,879 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,288,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,300,000 after purchasing an additional 92,173 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 248,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,520. Honda Motor has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $34.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

