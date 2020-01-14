Horrell Capital Management Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,410,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,137,000 after purchasing an additional 267,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,615,000 after buying an additional 719,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,543 over the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $92.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,808. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.09 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

