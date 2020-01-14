Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 141.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. ADTRAN comprises 1.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of ADTRAN worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ADTRAN by 757.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 61.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 68.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADTN. MKM Partners downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In related news, Director Balan Nair purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,950.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roger D. Shannon sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $60,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ADTN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 1,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,109. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18, a PEG ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.24.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

