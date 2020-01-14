Horrell Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Target by 309.7% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.18. 257,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average is $107.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $67.17 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

