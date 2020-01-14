Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 125,000 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Ribbon Communications worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 821.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 113,291 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 11.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 123,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,602. Ribbon Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $356.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Securities cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

