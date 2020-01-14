Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Group comprises about 2.1% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,730. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

