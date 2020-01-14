Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Buckingham Research raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $57.00. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Houlihan Lokey traded as high as $50.84 and last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 93542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.53.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 57,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,783,112.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,112.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $491,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,373 shares of company stock worth $8,995,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 31,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

