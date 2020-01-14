Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HPF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HPF) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.21 and last traded at C$4.21, approximately 14,685 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 14,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.05.

Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Company Profile (TSE:HPF)

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

