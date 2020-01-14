HTMLCOIN Market Cap Achieves $4.53 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $4.53 million and $7,075.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00050250 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00901125 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00195946 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004891 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00077651 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001648 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, C-Patex and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.