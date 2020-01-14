HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.42.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $179.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. HubSpot has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $207.98. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.54 and a beta of 1.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,333,636.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,691,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,943 shares of company stock worth $2,756,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 645.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 173.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

