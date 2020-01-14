Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOSS. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.80 ($63.72).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €43.04 ($50.05) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a one year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is €43.02 and its 200 day moving average is €47.50.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

