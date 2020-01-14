Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Sell”

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.50. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSE. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.33.

Husky Energy stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.55. 1,398,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,382. Husky Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.48 and a 12-month high of C$18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.96.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Husky Energy will post 0.8000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

