HyperExchange (HX) Market Cap Hits $1.05 Million

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. HyperExchange has a market cap of $1.05 million and $825.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 122.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.13 or 0.04390881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00187995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00126619 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

HyperExchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.