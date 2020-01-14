Hyperion Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Bibox, CoinExchange and Hotbit. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $20.27 million and $909,807.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.87 or 0.02286116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00184714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00122139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bibox, CoinExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

