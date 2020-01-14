Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.70

Shares of Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as low as $4.30. Iamgold shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 789,994 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

