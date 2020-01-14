Ignis Market Capitalization Achieves $19.29 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Ignis has a total market cap of $19.29 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Upbit, Indodax and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.75 or 0.02516110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00182912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00120716 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, STEX, Upbit and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

