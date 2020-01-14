ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.46. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 22,219 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ImageWare Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

About ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

