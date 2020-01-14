IMI (LON:IMI) Given New GBX 1,340 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,340 ($17.63) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IMI. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 915 ($12.04) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMI has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,099.64 ($14.47).

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,176.50 ($15.48) on Monday. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,164.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,046.32.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

