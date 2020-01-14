IMImobile (LON:IMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $365.00

Shares of IMImobile PLC (LON:IMO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.80) and last traded at GBX 368.50 ($4.85), with a volume of 138940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358.50 ($4.72).

The firm has a market capitalization of $274.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 322.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

Get IMImobile alerts:

IMImobile (LON:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

IMImobile PLC provides cloud communications software and solutions that enables companies to use mobile and digital technologies to communicate and engage with their customers. The company offers IMIbot.ai, a modular AI platform for the end-to-end delivery of automated conversational experiences across the customer lifecycle; IMIchat, a cloud application that consolidates digital, mobile, and social customer service channels to a single agent desktop; IMIcampaign, a cloud campaign management application designed for multi-channel communication; IMIconnect, an enterprise-grade communications platform; and MIsocial that enhances live programming with audience content.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for IMImobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMImobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.