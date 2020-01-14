Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Immunic stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. 11,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,350. Immunic has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $92.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunic news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMUX. ValuEngine upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

