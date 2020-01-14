Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Independence Gold Corp (CVE:IGO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 44508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Independence Gold Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising 14 mineral claims covering approximately 4,934 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

