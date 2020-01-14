Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Independence Gold Corp (CVE:IGO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 44508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Independence Gold Corp will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Independence Gold (CVE:IGO)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising 14 mineral claims covering approximately 4,934 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia.

