Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Infinera reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $325.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.40 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Infinera by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

INFN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

