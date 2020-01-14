Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.73

Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 66323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

INOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on shares of Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Inovalon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.