Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.73

Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 66323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.
INOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on shares of Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Inovalon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOV)
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
