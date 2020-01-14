Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Down 59.4% in December

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the December 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 72.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inpixon stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,089 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Inpixon worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Shares of INPX stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.28. Inpixon has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $148.50.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 462.40% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inpixon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Inpixon

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.