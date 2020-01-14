Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Sells 19,279 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $560,440.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,413.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NSTG stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,032. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.32% and a negative net margin of 72.30%. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,769,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 110,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. ValuEngine cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

