Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Sells 19,279 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $560,440.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,413.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NSTG stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,032. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.23.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.32% and a negative net margin of 72.30%. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. ValuEngine cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
NanoString Technologies Company Profile
NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.
