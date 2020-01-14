Insider Selling: Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) CEO Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $15,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,790,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PNRG stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $148.23. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.53. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $184.20.

Get Primeenergy Resources alerts:

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primeenergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Primeenergy Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Primeenergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primeenergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.