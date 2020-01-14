Insider Selling: Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) CEO Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $15,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,790,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PNRG stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $148.23. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.53. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $184.20.
Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.05%.
Primeenergy Resources Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.
